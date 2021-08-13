$126.19 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report sales of $126.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.56 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $55.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $466.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.02 million to $483.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $606.32 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $643.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRWG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,010. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

