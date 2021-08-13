$141.73 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce sales of $141.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $145.00 million. Duluth reported sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $703.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $708.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $754.10 million, with estimates ranging from $753.40 million to $754.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Duluth stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 97,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,968. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30. Duluth has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

