1,475 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $348,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

