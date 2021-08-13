1,497 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

VOO opened at $409.15 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $409.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

