$16.67 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will announce $16.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.33 million to $17.01 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $66.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.78 million to $67.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.39 million, with estimates ranging from $68.89 million to $69.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

NYSE:SAR opened at $26.98 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $301.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $2,569,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

