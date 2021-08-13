$164.37 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report sales of $164.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $176.84 million. Amarin reported sales of $156.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $644.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $701.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $692.89 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $888.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amarin by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $1,234,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Amarin by 44.4% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Amarin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 136,225 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRN traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,859. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.56 and a beta of 2.20.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

