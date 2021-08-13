1,645 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,701,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,935,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,271,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,987,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $59.68.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.