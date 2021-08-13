1,645 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,701,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,935,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,271,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,987,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $59.68.

