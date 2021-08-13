$167.94 Million in Sales Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will post $167.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.23 million and the lowest is $162.65 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $696.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.94 million to $698.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $890.65 million, with estimates ranging from $875.74 million to $905.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02).

MAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,790,299 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,713. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -194.57. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.