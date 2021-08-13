$183.40 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce sales of $183.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.30 million to $188.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $156.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $759.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $770.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $961.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.64. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 50.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

