1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of GOED stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. 145,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31. 1847 Goedeker has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.62.
Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About 1847 Goedeker
1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.
