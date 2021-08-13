1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIBS. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.