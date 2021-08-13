1World 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,405.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. 1World has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $9,405.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1World has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00890142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043756 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

