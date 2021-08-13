$2.59 Million in Sales Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to announce $2.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $3.97 million. Trevena reported sales of $3.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TRVN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.28. 1,472,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,311. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65. Trevena has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trevena by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

