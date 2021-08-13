204,744 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 204,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. Verizon Communications comprises 0.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 207,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,773,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

