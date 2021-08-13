$225.50 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to announce sales of $225.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $233.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $198.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $862.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $867.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE RYN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 246.20 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,667,000 after acquiring an additional 458,432 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 256.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,898,000 after acquiring an additional 242,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

