23,257 Shares in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 521,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

