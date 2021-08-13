$24.09 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce $24.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.72 million to $25.00 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $108.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $107.13 million, with estimates ranging from $103.68 million to $110.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

CTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $568.21 million, a PE ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

