$268.62 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce sales of $268.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.10 million and the highest is $311.39 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $213.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $986.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 133,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,673. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

