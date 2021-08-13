3,394 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 179,175 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in First American Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First American Financial by 63.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $212,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $68.80.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

