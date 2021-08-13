3,549 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,549 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.48.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

