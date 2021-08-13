3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in 3M by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in 3M by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock opened at $201.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.