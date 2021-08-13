$420.05 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce sales of $420.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.90 million to $421.20 million. Daseke reported sales of $375.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%.

DSKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

