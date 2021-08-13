$44.33 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post sales of $44.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.80 million and the highest is $45.70 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $39.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $173.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.25 million to $174.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $212.46 million, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $222.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDSI. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

BDSI stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $357.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

