$528.28 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce $528.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $508.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.98 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $291.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,182 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,004 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,318 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after buying an additional 1,470,256 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 153,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,611. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $20.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

