53,657 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

