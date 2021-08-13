5,474 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Corning by 6.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 21,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and sold 119,937 shares valued at $5,226,337. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW opened at $40.36 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

