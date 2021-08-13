5,833 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $1,903,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,572 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 228,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.04.

