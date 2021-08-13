6,000 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $151.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.12.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

