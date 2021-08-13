$66.82 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report $66.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.43 million. TechTarget posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $266.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $296.76 million, with estimates ranging from $262.80 million to $309.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,952. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in TechTarget by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $80.96 on Friday. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.92.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

