6,886 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,886 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after buying an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after buying an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after buying an additional 465,254 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

