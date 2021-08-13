$706.81 Million in Sales Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to announce sales of $706.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $731.01 million and the lowest is $619.40 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $619.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 38,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.87. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $105.49.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

