7,200 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

UPST traded up $25.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.29. 14,168,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.20. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $205.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

