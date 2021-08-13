8,067 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

