8,692 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of C traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.43. 347,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,127,816. The company has a market capitalization of $148.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

