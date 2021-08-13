8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $389,418.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,739.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in 8X8 by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,486,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

