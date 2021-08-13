9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Issues Earnings Results

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

9 Meters Biopharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 815.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

NMTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

