9,096 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,753,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,321. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04.

