A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $588.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 588 ($7.68) and last traded at GBX 578.74 ($7.56), with a volume of 624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.51).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £648.09 million and a P/E ratio of 33.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 539.09.

In other news, insider Mark Allen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £51,700 ($67,546.38). Insiders acquired 10,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,188 over the last three months.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

