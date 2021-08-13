A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 856.9% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 187,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMKBY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

