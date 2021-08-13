AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.89. 9,966,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,469. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.
