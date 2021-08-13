Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $38,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,508 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,813. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.47.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

