ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of AAVMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,240. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

