ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of AAVMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,240. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

