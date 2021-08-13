Abrdn (LON:ABDN) PT Raised to GBX 355

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s current price.
ABDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
Abrdn stock opened at GBX 288.90 ($3.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Abrdn Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
