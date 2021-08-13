Abrdn (LON:ABDN) PT Raised to GBX 355

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s current price.

ABDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Abrdn stock opened at GBX 288.90 ($3.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Abrdn Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

