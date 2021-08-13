Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.11.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,289,621 shares of company stock valued at $394,504,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.