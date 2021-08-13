Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 10,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $115,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 4 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $48.04.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Gordon Rubenstein sold 400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $4,800.00.
NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.39 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACEL. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.