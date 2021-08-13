Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 10,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $115,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 4 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $48.04.

On Thursday, July 1st, Gordon Rubenstein sold 400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $4,800.00.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.39 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACEL. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

