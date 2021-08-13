Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $397.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 589,724 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,974 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after buying an additional 66,198 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

