Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Acciona in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $159.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.49. Acciona has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $179.10.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

