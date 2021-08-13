ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,384 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $894.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

