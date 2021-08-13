Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Acerinox stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.55. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 218.33 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Research analysts expect that Acerinox will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

