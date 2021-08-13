Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will announce earnings per share of ($1.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.18) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

ACHV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO John Bencich purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $42,987. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 30.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,768. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.