Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will announce earnings per share of ($1.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.18) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

ACHV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO John Bencich purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $42,987. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 30.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,768. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

